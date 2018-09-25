Comcast buys over 30% of Sky shares

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has bought over 30% of Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) after winning the $40B auction for the UK broadcaster.

Crossing that threshold means Comcast has to offer to buy out other investors for the formal offer price of £17.28/share, which values Sky at around £30.6B ($40.2B).

Losing Sky bidder Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) holds a 39% stake in the broadcaster, which it is selling to Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a separate deal. Neither company has said what it wants to do with the stake.

Comcast is seeking to purchase additional Sky shares at £17.28/share to get closer to the 50% plus one share needed to complete the takeover. Comcast hopes to complete the deal by the end of next month.

