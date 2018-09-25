DHT Holdings announces $50M Scrubber financing

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) secured a commitment to a $50M financing for its earlier publicized scrubber retrofit project, subject to final documentation.

The financing is structured through an increase of the existing $300M secured credit facility entered into in the second quarter of 2017.

The increased facility will bear the same interest rate equal to Libor + 2.40%.

The increased facility is available immediately and will have quarterly repayments of $2.5M commencing second quarter 2020, aligned with the implementation of IMO2020 and expected economic benefits. Other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

