IHS Markit +1.7% on Q3 beats, mixed FY guide

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) shares gain 1.7% before the open on Q3 results that beat estimates with an 11% Y/Y revenue growth. FY18 guidance has in-line revenue of $4B to $4.02B (consensus: $4.01B) and downside EPS of $2.25 to $2.27 (consensus: $2.28).

Revenue breakdown: Resources, $212M (+5% Y/Y, consensus: $207.9M); Transportation, $297M (+16%, consensus: $293.6M); Consolidated Market & Solutions, $137M (-1%, consensus: $135.6M); Financial Services, $355M (+16%, consensus: $326.3M).

Cash flow from operations totaled $346M and FCF came in at $293M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM ET with a webcast available here.

