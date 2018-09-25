DHT Holdings announces $50M scrubber financing

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) has secured commitment to a $50M financing for its earlier publicized scrubber retrofit project, structured through an increase of the existing $300M secured credit facility entered in 2Q17.

The increased facility will bear the same interest rate equal to Libor + 2.40% and will have quarterly repayments of $2.5M commencing 2Q20, aligned with the implementation of IMO2020 and expected economic benefits. Other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

All seven banks in the existing facility, participated in the increased facility: Nordea, ABN Amro, Danish Ship Finance, DNB, ING, SEB and Swedbank.