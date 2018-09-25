W&T Offshore to sell non-core asset

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to divest its ownership in overriding royalty interests in the Permian Basin for $56.8M.

The transaction is expected to close on or before October 1.

Tracy Krohn, W&T Offshore's Chairman and CEO, stated, "The divestiture of our non-core, non-operated onshore asset will enhance our already strong cash position as we optimize our balance sheet for future growth. We are continuing to have excellent drilling success in the Gulf of Mexico and delivering solid results for our JV Drilling Program. The ST 320 A-2 well success further supports our plan to execute and bring forward our high-quality prospect inventory."