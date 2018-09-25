Hennes & Mauritz to test new store format

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY) is testing a new store format in Stockholm that offers a smaller range of clothes in a fancy environment aimed at affluent shoppers.

The new store has a high concentration of clothes from H&M’s more upmarket lines that are typically only found online.

"We have to raise the entire quality level: to have fewer items in, a nicer presentation of the goods," sums up H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson on the concept. "That is a task, to be able to sell more with less, and to do that in a cost-efficient way," he adds.

Some analysts think H&M has been slow to realize that it needs to close a large number of stores in order to improve profitability.