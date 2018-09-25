KeyBanc starts 10 semi names at Sector Weight

KeyBanc analyst Weston Twigg comes out with a slate of semiconductor initiations at a Sector Weight rating.

The analyst is constructive on the long-term trajectory of the industry given the mergence of new demand drivers. But Twigg stays on the sidelines due to the softening cycle metrics, near-term demand dynamics, and headwind risks from the trade war.

Initiations: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP), Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN).