Michael Kors acquires Versace and to be renamed Capri Holdings Limited

Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Italian luxury fashion house Gianni Versace S.p.A. for a total enterprise value of €1.83B or ~$2.12B.

The cash portion of the purchase price is expected to be funded by a combination of cash on hand, drawings under the company’s existing revolving credit facility, and committed underwritten bank term loans from our advisors JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and Barclays and €150M of the purchase price in shares of Capri Holdings Limited.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

Versace’s management team will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Akeroyd.

Upon closing of the acquisition, the company will change its name to Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI).

On a non-GAAP basis the acquisition is expected to be dilutive to earnings per share in the high-single digits in fiscal 2020, accretive in the low-single digits in fiscal 2021, and accretive in the high-single digits in fiscal 2022.