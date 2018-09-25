TG Therapeutics backs away from response rate endpoint in late-stage study of U2 in CLL, accelerated approval off the table; shares down 44% premarket

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is set for a down move premarket on the heels of new developments in its Phase 3 clinical trial, UNITY-CLL, evaluating the combination of ublituximab + umbralisib (U2) in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board advised the company that it could not conduct an interim analysis of the secondary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR) since the data were sufficiently mature. Citing the uncertainties around the timing and outcome of the ORR analysis, the company has decided to focus on the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) and will not seek accelerated approval based on ORR from the FDA.

Topline data on PFS may be available in 2019.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the situation.

Previously: TG Therapeutics continues selloff, shares down 9% (Sept. 17)