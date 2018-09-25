Westlake Chemical to buy Nakan for $265M

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) agrees to acquire compounding solutions business Nakan from OpenGate Capital for $265M.

Nakan's products are used in the automotive, building and construction, and medical industries, and the company generated $300M in revenue over the past 12 months.

France-based Nakan has eight production facilities, located in China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain and Vietnam, as well as a research facility in France and application laboratory in the U.S.

NAKAN's products are used in a wide-variety of applications, including in the automotive, building and construction, and medical industries. NAKAN generated approximately $300 million of revenue in the most recent twelve-month period.