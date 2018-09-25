10-year Treasury note on pace for highest yield in more than seven years

As the Fed's policy-setting committee is set to meet Tuesday and Wednesday, the 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose to as high as 3.115%, vs. 3.078% late-Monday in New York, the highest rate for the note since it hit 3.151% on July 7, 2011, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which starts later today, is expected to boost the benchmark rates another 25 basis points by the time the meeting wraps up tomorrow; the fed funds rate now stands at 1.75%-2.0%.

Yields for the 10-year Treasury, which provide the basis for interest rates for all sorts of loans, have risen in six of the last eight trading sessions.

S&P futures are up 0.25% , DJIA futures +0.3 %, and Nasdaq futures +0.17% .

U.S. dollar -0.28% against the euro. The dollar index -0.09%.

