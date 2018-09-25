Report: Apple shifting iPhone XR orders due to production delays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly shifting iPhone XR orders to Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTCPK:HNHAY) from Pegatron (OTC:PGTRF), according to Digitimes citing an Economic Daily News report.

Apple originally sent about 50% to 60% of the total orders to Pegatron with Foxconn receiving about 30%.

But Pegatron’s orders are now below 30% due to its lower-than-expected yield rate and worker shortage at its Chinese plants.

Panel supplies from Japan Display (OTCPK:JNNDF, OTCPK:JPDYY) also haven’t been stable.

Preorders for the LCD-screened iPhone XR start October 19 with shipments beginning October 26.

