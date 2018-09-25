Snipp signs $500K+ agreement with a leading importer for the retail industry

Snipp Interactive (OTCPK:SNIPF) has received a three-year $542K minimum value guaranteed contract from a new client, a leading importer for the retail industry.

“We are very excited to sign a new client based on the effectiveness of another pilot program, a strategy that has yielded considerable success in expanding our growing list of long-term contracts. Each conversion from a test program to a multi-year contract is a validation of the importance of our targeted and impactful solutions for our clients,” said Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp. “This also marks Snipp’s first foray into a new Customer segment. We look forward to developing solutions for an increasingly diverse customer base as new industries and consumer segments discover the value of our products.”

