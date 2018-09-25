Michael Kors throws a spotlight on high-end M&A

Though the deal was tipped yesterday, today's confirmation that Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) is acquiring Versace for an enterprise value of $2.12B is a major development in the fashion world.

Michael Kors, soon to be called Capri Holdings, plans to grow luxury brand Versace to $2B in revenue globally and increase the retail footprint.

Investors punished Michael Kors yesterday for the luxury gamble, but it could set up some more M&A intrigue within the sector.

