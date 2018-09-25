Reata's bardoxolone successful in mid-stage study in rare types of kidney disease

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) reports a successful outcome from a Phase 2 clinical trial, PHOENIX, evaluating bardoxolone methyl in patients with rare forms of chronic kidney disease (CKD) called IgA nephropathy and type 1 diabetic CKD.

Patients with IgA nephropathy (n=26) treated with bardoxolone experienced a statistically significant increase in a measure of kidney function called eGFR at week 12 versus baseline. The improvement represented a recovery of ~six years of average eGFR loss.

The T1D CKD cohort (n=28) also experienced a statistically significant increase in eGFR at week 12 versus baseline, an improvement representing a recovery of ~three years of average eGFR loss.

No new safety signals were observed.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the data.

