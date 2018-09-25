Fiserve adds to ATM network by buying debit-processing company for $690M

Fiserve (NASDAQ:FISV) agrees to buy the debit-card processing, ATM Managed Services, and MoneyPass surcharge-free network of Elan Financial Services, a unit of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), for about $690M.

The acquisition adds MoneyPass, the second largest surcharge-free network in the U.S. with access to more than 33,000 ATMs in the U.S.

The deal doesn't include Elan credit-card issuing and corporate payments businesses.

Fiserv says the transaction will add to adjusted EPS in 2019; the acquired business has annual revenue of more than $170M.

