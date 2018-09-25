FactSet Research Systems -5% on Q4 misses, in-line guide

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) drops 5.1% premarket on Q4 results that missed EPS and revenue estimates. In-line FY19 guidance has revenue of $1.41B to $1.45B (consensus: $1.44B) and EPS of $9.45 to $9.65 (consensus: $9.61).

Key metrics: ASV, $1.39B; Organic ASV, +$38.6M Q/Q; Adjusted operating margin, 31.3%; client count, +167 to 5,142; Users, +2,391 to 91.9K.

Earnings call is scheduled for 11 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: FactSet Research Systems misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Sept. 25)