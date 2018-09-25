Citi launches Citi Virtual Account in western Europe

Citi (NYSE:C) introduces Citi Virtual Accounts for institutional clients, which allows clients to segregate their balances under a single physical account

Now live with clients in western Europe covering 16 markets and 37 currencies, it will be available later in the U.S. and Asia.

The virtual account allows treasurers to tailor banking structures to their requirements. Clients can individually view transaction activity, manage online banking entitlements, and generate virtual account statements.

Citi +0.77% in premarket trading.

