AquaVenture Holdings extends long-stop date on Ghanaian acquisition

AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) has entered into an agreement with Abengoa Water Nungua, S.L.U. to extend the long-stop date to December 31, 2018 (previously September 30) on its pending acquisition of a majority interest in a desalination plant in Accra, Ghana.

Doug Brown, Chairman and CEO of AquaVenture, commented: "We continue to make significant progress on this acquisition as we work towards a beneficial solution for all stakeholders involved. This extension demonstrates the commitment of all participants to complete this transaction. We look forward to becoming the long-term water partner to the Government of Ghana."