NeoTract announces results from two studies demonstrating transformative benefits of the UroLift system for BPH Care

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) wholly owned subsidiary, NeoTract announced the presentation of new clinical data at the World Congress of Endourology 2018 Annual Conference from two U.K. studies of the company’s novel UroLift System for patients with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).

The data from this real-world study shows that treatment of BPH with the UroLift System shortens operation time while also reducing patients’ hospital stay to an average of 0.4 days, compared to 4.6 days for acute TURP and 1.8 days for elective TURP, thereby reducing overall costs by 42% when compared to the TURP surgery.

With a conservative estimate of 50% reduction in complications using the UroLift System and 50% adoption in patients who would otherwise undergo a TURP procedure, the analysis indicates that approximately £27M could be saved by reductions in complications alone.

The results from this study are consistent with the Surgical Care study, demonstrating that an increased use of the UroLift System to treat patients with BPH could significantly reduce costs and maintain positive patient outcomes.

