Glencore raises stock buyback program by $1B

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says it will increase its stock buyback program by an additional $1B and extend its duration until Feb. 20.

Glencore announced its original $1B share buyback in July after shares came under pressure following the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into bribery and corruption at the company, which has sent the stock price down more than 15% YTD.

The move prompts Morgan Stanley to upgrade its rating on Glencore to Overweight from Equal Weight, also citing a robust dividend yield and free cash flow yield.

"The company is reacting to the improved valuation of its own equity by switching from opportunistic M&A to share buybacks," Stanley says.