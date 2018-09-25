Tandy Leather Factory closes Northampton, UK store

Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) is closing its store in Northampton, UK at the end of this week and will serve all UK customers from its Manchester store.

Shannon Greene, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The decision to close our Northampton store was difficult, but since opening our Manchester store in October 2015, the Northampton store has not demonstrated sufficient sales growth and profitability to justify its continued operation. We expect to incur a charge of approximately $100,000 in the third quarter ending September 30, 2018 as a result of Northampton’s closing, but we anticipate future cost savings from consolidating our UK operations into a single location will more than offset the one-time charge incurred now. Further, we expect that the majority of Northampton’s customers will successfully transition to our Manchester location, with minimal loss of sales.”