AstraZeneca ships FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT vaccine in the US

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announced the first shipment of FLUMIST® QUADRIVALENT doses in the US for the 2018-2019 influenza season.

Following the 2018 reinstated ACIP recommendation, Public Health England published provisional end-of-season adjusted vaccine effectiveness estimates from the 2017-2018 flu season.

The provisional results demonstrated FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT provided statistically significant vaccine effectiveness against A/H1N1 strains during the 2017-2018 season in children 2 to 17 years of age.

The study used a test-negative case control design through five primary care influenza sentinel swabbing surveillance schemes in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. These data support the real-world effectiveness of the new FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT A/H1N1 strain.

FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT/FLUENZ TETRA is approved for use in the US, Canada, Israel, Hong Kong and the European Union.

