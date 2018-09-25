EnSync to partner with Hawai'i Pacific University to bring solar energy to Oceanic Institute Campus

EnSync (NYSEMKT:ESNC) announced a 20-year power purchase agreement with Hawai'i Pacific University to build a 211-kilowatt photovoltaic system on four buildings at its affiliate not-for-profit, the Oceanic Institute, on Oahu, Hawaii.

The 211-kW roof-mounted PV installation will support the Oceanic Institute's large load by generating local and clean energy to be used on-site.

The solar project will reduce the facility's energy costs, which in Hawaii are the highest in the nation, by lowering the aquaculture research facility's total grid-supplied energy use, reducing expensive peak demand charges and adding resiliency.

EnSync Energy has contracted 27 commercial projects in Hawaii accounting for more than $42.8M in electricity sales over the terms of the agreements.

Press Release