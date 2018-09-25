Vornado acquires rest of stake in Marriott Marquis Times Square retail, signage

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) buys 46% interest in the retail condominium located at the base of the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square hotel for $442M from Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST).

VNO now owns 100% of the fee in the 45,000 square feet of retail, which is 100% leased to T-Mobile, Invicta, Swatch, Levi's, and Sephora; the 1,611 seat Marquis Theater leased to the Nederlander Organization, and the largest digital sign in New York with a 330 linear foot, 25,000 square-foot display.

The property will generate an 8.5% stabilized cash NOI yield on VNO's investment beginning in Q1 2019.

The company had previously accounted for its interest in the property as a capital lease. Vornado's basis in the property now totals about $663M, inclusive of all capital previously invested and pro forma for about $17M of tenant improvements to be paid through 2019.

