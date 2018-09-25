Ebay starts managing payments in U.S.

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) says it has started managing payments on its Marketplace platform in the U.S.

New payments setup: "EBay will manage the payments transaction, which means shoppers will be able to complete their purchases without leaving eBay. As a global marketplace that operates in over 190 markets, eBay also will provide localized payment options for buyers and sellers that are tailored to their unique needs."

The company says sellers will benefit from a simplified pricing structure, more predictable access to their funds and better visibility into sales and payouts.

