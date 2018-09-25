BorgWarner reaches three-year strategic cooperation agreement with WM motor

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) has entered into a three-year cooperation agreement with Chinese auto manufacturer, WM Motor, to cooperate in the establishment of transportation models for tomorrow's smart city.

The company plans to provide a full range of advanced electric propulsion technologies and efficient electrical application systems, including its high-performance electric drive modules (eDM).

"This cooperation marks a major step for BorgWarner's expansion in China's new-energy vehicle market," said Tom Tan, President, BorgWarner China. "Together, we plan to fuel the development of the Chinese electric vehicle industry with our efficient electrical systems and high-performance electric power products."