Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) initiated with Overweight rating and $50 (14% upside) price target at Barclays.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) initiated with Market Perform rating and $80 (6% upside) price target at Leerink Partners.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) initiated with Outperform rating and $215 (30% upside) price target at Leerink.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) initiated with Buy rating and $75.50 (20% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) initiated with Market Perform rating at Leerink.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) initiated with Market Perform rating and $78 (17% upside) price target at Leerink.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) initiated with Outperform rating and $101 (29% upside) price target at Leerink.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) price target raised to $15 (21% upside) at Jefferies and $17 at Citigroup after successful REDUCE-IT study. Shares down 3% premarket after yesterday's four-fold jump.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) reinstated with Underperform rating and $17 (16% downside risk) price target at RBC.