Tech | On the Move | Earnings News

Jabil +3% on Q4 beats, in-line guide

|About: Jabil Inc. (JBL)|By:, SA News Editor

Jabil (NYSE:JBLgains 3.1% premarket on Q4 results that beat estimates with a 15% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q1 guidance has revenue from $5.8B to $6.4B (consensus: $5.91B) and EPS of $0.79 to $0.99 (consensus: $0.88).

Revenue breakdown: Electronics Manufacturing, $3.36B (consensus: $3.25B); Diversified Manufacturing, $2.44B (consensus: $2.16B). 

Gross margin was 7.66% and non-GAAP operating margin came in at 3.68%.  

Earnings call started at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.    

Previously: Jabil beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Sept. 25)

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox