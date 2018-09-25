Jabil +3% on Q4 beats, in-line guide

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) gains 3.1% premarket on Q4 results that beat estimates with a 15% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q1 guidance has revenue from $5.8B to $6.4B (consensus: $5.91B) and EPS of $0.79 to $0.99 (consensus: $0.88).

Revenue breakdown: Electronics Manufacturing, $3.36B (consensus: $3.25B); Diversified Manufacturing, $2.44B (consensus: $2.16B).

Gross margin was 7.66% and non-GAAP operating margin came in at 3.68%.

Earnings call started at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Jabil beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Sept. 25)