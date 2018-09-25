BMW profit warning hangs over auto sector

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is one of the first automakers to put a number to the downside from the U.S.-China trade battle.

The German automaker lowered its full-year operating margin forecast today to ~7% from a prior expectation (reaffirmed in August) of 8% to 10% operating margin growth.

While BMW management said tariff uncertainty continues to be costly due to long lead times in the automobile industry, adopting to the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test standards has also hurt the bottom line.

The cautionary tone from BMW could impact auto manufacturer and auto supplier stocks today.

