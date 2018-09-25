Weingarten Realty boosts year FFO/share forecast range

Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) now sees 2018 NAREIT FFO/diluted share at $2.37-$2.43, up from its previous guidance of $2.29-$2.35, according to slides for its presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Conference.

Year core FFO/diluted share view is unchanged at $2.27-$2.33.

Weingarten cuts in half its range for acquisitions to $25M-$75M from prior view of $50M-$150M, and boosts expected dispositions for the year to $400M-$550M from $250M-$450M.

Previously: Weingarten Realty EPS in-line, beats on rental revenue (July 30)