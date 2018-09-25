Newell Brands takes bids for playing cards business

A former director of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) is thinking about putting together a bid for the United State Playing Card Co. business, sources tell The Wall Street Journal. Martin Frankel is expected to face some competition from private equity firms for the iconic playing card business.

A bid for the unit is expected to fetch more than $200M.

Newell is in the process of taking bids on various businesses as part of a strategy to seek divestitures.