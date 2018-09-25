MiMedx up 6% premarket on positive data on dHUC in diabetic foot ulcers

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is up 6% premarket on light volume on the heels of the publication of a study evaluating its dehydrated human umbilical cord (dHUC) for the treatment of chronic diabetic foot ulcers in the International Wound Journal.

In the intent-to-treat group, 70% of patients receiving weekly dHUC allograft achieved complete healing by week 12 compared to 48% of those receiving standard-of-care (SOC) treatment for 12 weeks (p=0.0089).

81% of patients completing the study per-protocol treated with dHUC experienced complete healing by week 12 versus 54% for SOC (p=0.0013).

The company currently markets dHUC under the brand names EpiCord and AmnioCord.