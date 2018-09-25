Square +2.3% after two bullish analyst reports

Square (NYSE:SQ) gains 2.3% in premarket trading after Nomura Instinet analyst says the fintech should be part of the FANG group, according to Bloomberg.

Separately, Jefferies analyst John Hecht, boosts his price target to $88 from $63, keeps a hold rating.

Nomura Instinet's Dan Dolev raised his price target on the stock to a Street high of $125.

Note: FANG, short for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google. So if you add Square, that would be FANGS, right?

Analyst coverage data: average price target $73.77; 15 strong buys, 17 holds, 1 underperform, 3 sells.

