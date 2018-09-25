VBI Vaccines' study of VBI-1901 in GBM to continue as planned; shares ahead 11% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) is up 11% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board has completed its second safety review of its ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating VBI-1901 in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). It recommended the continuation of the study without modification.

VBI-1901, administered via intradermal injection, is an immunotherapy targeting cytomegalovirus (CMV) antigens gB and pp65. CMV infection is believed to be prevalent in a range of solid tumors so an anti-CMV dendritic cell vaccination regimen may extend overall survival in GBM patients.

