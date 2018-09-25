Aldeyra's ganetespib shows positive effect in mesothelioma study; shares ahead 5% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is up 5% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, MESO-2, evaluating ADX-1612 (ganetespib), combined with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemo, in patients with pleural malignant mesothelioma. The results are being presented today at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Toronto.

The overall response rate (ORR) was 61%, significantly higher that the historical ORR rates of 20 - 40% for standard-of-care treatment. The response rate was 76% in patients with epithelial histology (cancer is located in the epithelial cells, the most common type of mesothelioma).

The disease control rate (responders + those with stable cancer) was 96% (n=22/23). One patient with non-epithelial histology progressed.

Ganetespib inhibits heat shock protein 90 (Hsp90), a molecular chaperone that controls the folding and activation of certain proteins involved in DNA repair and cell division. Hsp90 promotes cancer cell proliferation and survival so inhibiting its signaling inhibits the cancer.