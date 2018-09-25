Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (09/25/2018)

JONE +47% .

APDN +21% on expanding cannabis tagging portfolio to address large growers.

CDTI +18% .

TLRY +18% on medical cannabis supply to Australia.

ASNA +18% on Q4 result.

NIHD +14% .

NBEV +13% .

QTNT +8% on the submission of its completed dossier for the CE mark of its initial MosaiQ IH product as planned; and (ii) the successful completion of the key regulatory audits required for the consolidation of its liquid reagent manufacturing into the new Allan Robb Campus facility.

TNDM +8% on increased 2018 sales guidance and estimated 3Q18 results.

RETA +8% on successful in mid-stage study in rare types of kidney disease.

GERN +7% .

CLRB +6% as FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CLR 131 for the treatment of pediatric osteosarcoma.

ADMP +5% .

TRVN +5% .