Clearway Energy launches 3.9M-share public offering

Clearway Energy (CWEN, CWEN.A) -2.8% pre-market after commencing a public offering of more than 3.9M class C common shares to help fund its acquisition of the 527 MW Carlsbad natural gas fired project in California.

Earlier this month, CWEN priced a $600M offering of senior notes due 2025, with part of the proceeds directed to help fund the Carlsbad acquisition.

Global Infrastructure Partners recently completed its acquisition of NRG Energy's interest in NRG Yield, which then changed its name to Clearway Energy.