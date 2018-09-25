Economic outlook for China falls sharply

Economic expectations for China experienced a considerable drop, according to the latest ZEW survey.

The CEP Indicator, which reflects the expectations of international financial market experts regarding China’s macroeconomic development over the coming twelve months, fell to a reading of -16 for the period of September 6 to September 20, 12.3 points lower than in the previous month.

The survey also indicated that China exports and private investment are set to develop more negatively over the next six months than previously predicted.

ZEW on the yuan: "The surveyed experts expect the yuan to remain fairly stable in relation to the US dollar and the euro both over the course of the next three months and in a year’s time. Their assessment of China’s foreign exchange reserves (decrease of 30.8 points to a new reading of minus 12.0 points), however, shows that the stability of the currency is partially dependent on supportive measures from the government. It therefore remains to be seen when the latent devaluation pressure on the yuan will actually be reflected in exchange rates."

