Qualcomm charges Apple with stealing secrets, giving to Intel

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is looking to amend its breach-of-contract suit against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), charging the company with stealing its trade secrets and giving them to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) as a route to replacing Qualcomm's chips.

That comes in a late-Monday court filing that amends its complaint from November and goes further, alleging a "multi-year campaign of sloppy, inappropriate and deceitful conduct ... for the purpose of improving lower-quality modem chipsets, including those manufactured by Intel, a competitor of Qualcomm, to render such chipsets useable in Apple devices with the ultimate goal of diverting Qualcomm’s Apple-based business to Intel.”

Qualcomm had suspected last November that Apple had misused its trade secrets but didn't have hard evidence.

Apple used Qualcomm modems exclusively from 2011-2016, when it started mixing in Intel chips (which it now reportedly uses exclusively).