Sonic goes private in $2.3B deal

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) will join restaurants brands Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Rusty Taco in the Inspire family as part of a $2.3B buyout.

The deal has already been approved by the Sonic board.

Sonic will continue to operate as an independent brand after the transaction closes.

"This value-maximizing transaction validates the actions we have taken over the last year to grow traffic and improve sales while delivering differentiated offerings and superior guest service," says Sonic CEO Cliff Hudson.

Sonic won't start trading until 9:50 a.m. New York time.

The deal price of $43.50 is only 9.4% higher than the 52-week for Sonic. Does the slim premium mean anything for valuations on hamburger peers McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT), Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), Wendy's (NYSE:WEN), Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)?

