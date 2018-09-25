Danaos positive post Q2 results

Danaos (DAC) reported Q2 revenue of $113.5M (-0.4% Y/Y).

Q2 overall operating margin improved by 138 bps to 42.9% and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 40 bps to 68.9%.

Q2 expenses: Vessel operating $26.7M (-1.8% Y/Y), G&A $5.8M (+9.4% Y/Y) and Voyage $3.2M (flat Y/Y).

Company’s fleet utilization for the quarter was 96.4%, with an average of 55 containerships and an average gross daily charter rate of $23,628.

Total contracted revenues were $1.6B as of June 30, 2018, with chatters extending to 2028 and average duration of 5.3 years.

The refinancing of ~$2.2B of debt maturing on December 31, 2018, reduced debt by ~$551M.

Previously: Danaos beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Sept. 24)