Ascent Capital -5.7% after support pact with Monitronics

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) slumps 5.7% in early trading after announcing a transaction support agreement with holders of about $386M of Monitronics International's 9.125% senior notes (Old MONI notes) due 2020, about 66% of Old MONI notes outstanding.

As a result of the support pact, Ascent and its Monitronics subsidiary have terminated an exchange offer that was announced on Aug. 30, 2018 and propose a new exchange offer.

Under the new proposal, MONI would offer to exchange Old MONI notes for new second lien notes and seek to change the Old MONI note indenture to eliminate or waive substantially all restrictive covenants and events of default.

MONI would seek to amend its senior secured credit facility to permit MONI to issue second lien notes and third lien notes and

MONI would pay down $100M principal amount of term loans outstanding with cash funded by Ascent and revolving loan commitments under the credit line would be permanently cut by 10%.

Also, An offer would be made to exchange Ascent convertible notes for new third lien notes issued by MONI.

Previously: Ascent Capital starts tender offer for 4.00% notes, exchange offer for MONI notes (Aug. 31)