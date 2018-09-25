GrubHub to acquire Tapingo for $150M; shares +3%

GrubHub (GRUB +3% ) has set a deal to acquire Tapingo, a specialist in campus food ordering, for about $150M.

Tapingo has more than 150 college campus partners and says it enables tens of thousands of transactions for more than half a million active diners at on-campus cafes, restaurants and cashierless stores.

It counts among its partners Aramark and Sodexo, as well as Taco Bell, Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, Panda Express and Jamba Juice.

The company has technical teams in the U.S. and Israel.

The deal's expected to close in Q4.