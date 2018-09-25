Helmerich & Payne +3% after B. Riley FBR upgrades to Buy

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) jumps at the open after B. Riley FBR upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral and raises its price target to $83 from $68.

The firm foresees HP reaping the rewards from a proven growth strategy for a U.S. super-spec land drilling market with bullish cyclical and secular dynamics, and potential earnings upside that could be generated by HP's AutoSlide automated directional drilling service, which is set for commercial launch in H1 2019.

In a full catch-up for CY Q2 results and guidance as well as recent land drilling market trends, B. Riley raises its outlook for EBITDA and EPS for FY 2018 and 2019 from $608M/$0.02 and $795M/$1.28 to $625M/$0.13 and $901M/$1.95.