Manchester United expects record revenue

Manchester United (MANU +2.5% ) says it expects revenue in FY19 to grow to £615M to £630M. While the midpoint of the range would be record revenue for the soccer club, the midpoint mark also trails the consensus estimate of analysts for FY19 revenue of £625M. Manchester United also sees FY19 adjusted EBITDA of £175M to £190M.

"Our increased revenue expectation for the year demonstrates our continued strong long-term financial performance which underpins everything we do and allows us to compete for top talent in an increasingly competitive transfer market," says Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward.

Despite heavy investments in players, Man U is only in 7th place in the Premier League standings and trails cross-town rival Manchester City once again.

Manchester United press release