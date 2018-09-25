WSJ: Verizon launches buyouts to trim workforce

Verizon (VZ -0.3% ) has launched an early-retirement program as a move to cut back on its workforce, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The company has offered buyouts to thousands of employees, including all management employees as well as some line staff, according to the report -- though front-line sales employees are excluded.

It's the first such buyout offer in 13 years, Verizon says.

The packages include three weeks pay for each year of service, more "employee friendly" than prior buyouts, Verizon says.