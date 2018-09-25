AstraZeneca's Imfinzi improved survival in late-stage lung cancer study; shares up 2%

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, PACIFIC, evaluating AstraZeneca's (AZN +1.8% ) Imfinzi (durvalumab) in patients with locally advanced unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed a statistically significant improvement in survival compared to standard-of-care treatment regardless of PD-L1 expression. The data were presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Toronto.

At data cutoff, the mortality rate in the Imfinzi group was 38.4% compared to 48.9% for control with a hazard ratio of 0.68 (32% less risk of death in the Imfinzi cohort).

The five-survival rate in these patients has historically been ~15% after chemoradiation treatment.

