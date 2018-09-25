Consumer  | On the Move

Sonic leads the restaurant sector higher

Trading on Sonic (SONC +18.8%) has started up again after a delay following the company's buyout announcement during the premarket session.

Sonic is swapping hands just slightly above the takeover price of $43.50 at the moment, but ranged as high as $44.87 earlier.

Restaurant stocks are pretty active in early trading as investors gauge the sector following the private interest in Sonic.

Restaurant runners: Jack In the Box (NASDAQ:JACK+2.8%, Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) +2.5%, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB+1.7%, BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI+1.7%, Wendy's (NYSE:WEN+1.6%, Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT+1.5%, J. Alexander's (NASDAQ:JAX+1.3%, The ONE Group (NASDAQ:STKS+1.3%, and Carrols Restaurants (NASDAQ:TAST+1.1%.

