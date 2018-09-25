Sonic leads the restaurant sector higher

Trading on Sonic (SONC +18.8%) has started up again after a delay following the company's buyout announcement during the premarket session.
Sonic is swapping hands just slightly above the takeover price of $43.50 at the moment, but ranged as high as $44.87 earlier.
Restaurant stocks are pretty active in early trading as investors gauge the sector following the private interest in Sonic.
Restaurant runners: Jack In the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) +2.8%, Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) +2.5%, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) +1.7%, BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) +1.7%, Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) +1.6%, Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) +1.5%, J. Alexander's (NASDAQ:JAX) +1.3%, The ONE Group (NASDAQ:STKS) +1.3%, and Carrols Restaurants (NASDAQ:TAST) +1.1%.
