Sonic leads the restaurant sector higher

Trading on Sonic (SONC +18.8% ) has started up again after a delay following the company's buyout announcement during the premarket session.

Sonic is swapping hands just slightly above the takeover price of $43.50 at the moment, but ranged as high as $44.87 earlier.

Restaurant stocks are pretty active in early trading as investors gauge the sector following the private interest in Sonic.

Restaurant runners: Jack In the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) +2.8% , Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) +2.5% , Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) +1.7% , BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) +1.7% , Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) +1.6% , Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) +1.5% , J. Alexander's (NASDAQ:JAX) +1.3% , The ONE Group (NASDAQ:STKS) +1.3% , and Carrols Restaurants (NASDAQ:TAST) +1.1% .

