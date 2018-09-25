Stocks tick higher, led by energy and banking

Stocks scratch out small gains in early trading, helped by strength in the energy and banking sectors; Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

European markets are modestly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% and France's CAC and Germany's DAX both +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.6% .

In U.S. corporate news, Facebook -2.3% following news that Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have resigned from the company.

The energy sector ( +0.7% ) shows relative strength for the second day in a row as Brent crude oil prices extend four-year highs, +0.9% at $81.96/bbl, and WTI crude +0.6% to $72.52/bbl.

Financial stocks ( +0.2% ) edge higher in anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate hike as the FOMC begins its two-day monetary policy meeting.

U.S. Treasury prices drop, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising 3 bps to 3.11%, near its highest of the year, and the Fed-sensitive two-year yield popping 4 bps to 2.84%, its highest level in more than a decade.